Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.05.

Shares of FANG opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $155.05. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $181.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

