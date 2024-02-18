MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

