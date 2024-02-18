Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from an average rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $250.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.13.

NYSE LOW opened at $226.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.69. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

