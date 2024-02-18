StockNews.com Lowers Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of SUN opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

