Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.90.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,561,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.