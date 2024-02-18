Mizuho Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $145.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 358,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 260,569 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

