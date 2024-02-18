Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 128.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 79.29. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $1,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $1,124,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.