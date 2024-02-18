Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $629.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $803.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average is $330.30. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $1,077.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

