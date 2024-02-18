Brokerages Set Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Target Price at $47.25

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN opened at $40.35 on Friday. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

