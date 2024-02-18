Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,462,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after buying an additional 2,476,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 1,776,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

