Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $39.44

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 709,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,883,815. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

