Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $140.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Entegris Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

