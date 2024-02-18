The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $350.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.25.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Shares of SAM stock opened at $351.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.78 and its 200 day moving average is $356.05. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $395.52.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

