IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

