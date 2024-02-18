Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $16.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

CRSR stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

