GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. FMR LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $67,351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

