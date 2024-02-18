MRC Global’s (MRC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after acquiring an additional 285,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,937 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

