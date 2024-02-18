Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 633,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after buying an additional 659,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

