BMO Capital Markets Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $414.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $414.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $370.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.38. Moody’s has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

