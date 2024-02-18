Robert W. Baird Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $145.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

