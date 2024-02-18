The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $334.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 4.1 %

LAD stock opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average is $289.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $123,976,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $105,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

