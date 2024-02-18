WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

KLG stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

