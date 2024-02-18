Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Kadant Trading Down 0.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
