Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KAI

Kadant Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $339.08 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $183.19 and a 12-month high of $354.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.