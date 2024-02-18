Evercore ISI Boosts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $11.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HE opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 1,561,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,788.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,978 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.