TD Cowen Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $78.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.09.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

