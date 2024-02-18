Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.15.

Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

