Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of GNRC opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

