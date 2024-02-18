StockNews.com Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

GL stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $127.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Globe Life by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Globe Life by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Globe Life by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 772,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 157,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Globe Life by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

