Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.11.

Genpact stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,484,000 after acquiring an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 715,149 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

