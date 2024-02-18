Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,178,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,904,000 after buying an additional 1,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

