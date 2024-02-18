UBS Group Trims Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Target Price to $22.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

