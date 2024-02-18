WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WCC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.83.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

