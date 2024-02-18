Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after buying an additional 523,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $350.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.