First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get First Busey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUSE

Insider Activity at First Busey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,219.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $615,807 and have sold 14,860 shares worth $338,075. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.