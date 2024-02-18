GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $87.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.83.
GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.
GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
