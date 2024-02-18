Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Airbnb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Airbnb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

