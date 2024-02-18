NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler Companies to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,311,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

