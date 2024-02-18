Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. Danaos has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

