Truist Financial Increases DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $130.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.