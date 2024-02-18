Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $580.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $547.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Shares of ELV opened at $512.63 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after acquiring an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

