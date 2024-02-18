Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $212.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECL. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

