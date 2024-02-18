Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

