Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $15.45 Average PT from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Down 0.7 %

M stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.