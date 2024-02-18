Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $6.69

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

EVgo stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

