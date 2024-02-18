Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $96.43 Average PT from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

