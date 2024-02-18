GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $1,266,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

