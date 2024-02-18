Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock worth $32,484,960. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.