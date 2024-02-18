Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

