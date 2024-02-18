JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price to $240.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $246.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.57.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 824.24% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

