Robert W. Baird Increases Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $29.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

ATMU stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

